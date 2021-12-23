Finminity (FMT) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Finminity has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Finminity coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Finminity has a market capitalization of $274,665.43 and $2,300.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00057428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.41 or 0.08038937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.36 or 0.99994190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00054173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Finminity Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,331,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,812,684 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

