Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Acquires £9,020 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 1,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 902 ($11.92) per share, with a total value of £9,020 ($11,917.03).

FGT opened at GBX 909 ($12.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 891.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 899.69. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 835 ($11.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 928 ($12.26).

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

