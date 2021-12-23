FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $72.34 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72.34 million and $6.64 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000465 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003896 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 799,271,770 coins and its circulating supply is 463,409,013 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

