First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Declares Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

