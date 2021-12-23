First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.93 and last traded at $60.80. 48,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 146,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 144,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 34.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

