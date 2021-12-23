First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Trading Up 1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 6,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 14,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

