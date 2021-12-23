First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96. 6,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

