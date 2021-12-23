First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,433 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 7.64% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 345,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 142,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 240,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

