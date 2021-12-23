First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.48. Approximately 38,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 95,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

