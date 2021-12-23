First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,433 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 4.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 6,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,776. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.45.

