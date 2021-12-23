First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.28. Approximately 2,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.