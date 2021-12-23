First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 115,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 344,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

