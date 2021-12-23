First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 6,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 13,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19.

