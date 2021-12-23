First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.52 and last traded at $95.51. 18,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 59,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.