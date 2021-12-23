First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 26,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 50,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.