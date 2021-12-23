First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,374 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.69% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,994,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,171,000 after purchasing an additional 317,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 902,788 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 889,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 215,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,360,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

