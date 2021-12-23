FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.96% of FirstCash worth $91,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 120,562 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $7,902,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after buying an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

