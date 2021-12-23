FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

FLT opened at $222.79 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

