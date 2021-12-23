FLETA (FLETA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.52 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $38.77 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007202 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

