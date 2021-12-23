FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Shares Down 3.2%

FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,900% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23.

About FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI)

FlexiInternational Software, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

