Fluent (FLNT) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fluent to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fluent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fluent Competitors 131 577 634 11 2.39

Fluent currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.26%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 41.92%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -13.35 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.54

Fluent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fluent beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

