FNB Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $570.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $95,185.04 and $570.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007243 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

