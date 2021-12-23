Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,532 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Focus Financial Partners worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $11,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 52,992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 840.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.