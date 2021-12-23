Folgory Coin Market Cap Tops $5.07 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $39,466.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00209472 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

