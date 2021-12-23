Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. Acquires 7,524 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. purchased 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $64,405.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forian by 38.2% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 331,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forian by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forian by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

