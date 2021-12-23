Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.76. 14,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 778,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

