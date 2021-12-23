ForTube (FOR) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $39.80 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

