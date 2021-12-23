Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.18

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Fractal has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $208,334.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.78 or 0.08002125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,271.94 or 1.00147941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007111 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

