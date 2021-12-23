Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Franchise Group worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after buying an additional 63,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis upped their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

FRG stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

