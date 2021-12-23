Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,635,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,384,000 after purchasing an additional 467,465 shares during the period.

Shares of FLGV opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

