Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Fraport has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

