Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Fraport has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.