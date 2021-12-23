Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to announce sales of $100.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $100.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $365.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Shares of FRSH opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

