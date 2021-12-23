Friendz (FDZ) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Friendz has a market capitalization of $617,298.99 and approximately $90,856.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,593,989 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

