FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 122,863 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.