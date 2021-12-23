FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Shares Up 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.64. 441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000.

