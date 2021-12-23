FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.06. 266,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.