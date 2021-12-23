FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Trading Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17. 17 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

