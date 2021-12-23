FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.84. Approximately 76,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 46,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

