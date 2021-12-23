FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 2,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 112,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAA. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

