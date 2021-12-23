fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s share price rose 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 390,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,549,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.