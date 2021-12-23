Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

About Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

