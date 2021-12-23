Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.