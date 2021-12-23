Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.75 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Function X has a market capitalization of $380.45 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,583.65 or 0.99612270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00031723 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $755.71 or 0.01488183 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

