Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Cap of $61.68 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $61.68 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,637.00 or 1.00201898 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,441,753 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

