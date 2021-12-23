FY2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Boosted by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $15.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPM stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

