FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Increased by Oppenheimer

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

