Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Up 1%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP)’s share price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.17. 752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 44.96% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.