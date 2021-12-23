Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.67. 15,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 7,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gafisa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

