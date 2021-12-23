Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Shares Up 8.3%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.38. 300,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

BRPHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

