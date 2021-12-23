GameCredits Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. GameCredits has a market cap of $29.96 million and $244,722.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00322546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,676,930 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

